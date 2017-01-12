Mr. Eazi Apologises for Saying Ghana’s Music Influenced “Naija Sound”

After being dragged on Twitter for saying “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!,” Mr. Eazi has tendered an apology to Nigerians. See his tweets below.

The post Mr. Eazi Apologises for Saying Ghana’s Music Influenced “Naija Sound” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

