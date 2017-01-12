Pages Navigation Menu

Mr. Eazi Apologises for Saying Ghana’s Music Influenced “Naija Sound”

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After being dragged on Twitter for saying “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!,” Mr. Eazi has tendered an apology to Nigerians. See his tweets below.

