Mr Eazi Apologizes for his controversial opinion on Nigerian music

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade a.k.a Mr Eazi on Wednesday night sparked controversy by saying Ghanaian music has influenced Nigerian music massively. Yesterday, the ‘Skintight’ singer took to twitter to say “Ghana’s influence on present day ‘Naija sound’ cannot be over emphasized”. The statement, which many Nigerians on Twitter didn’t find funny, resulted in a major…

The post Mr Eazi Apologizes for his controversial opinion on Nigerian music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

