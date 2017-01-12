Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mr Eazi Apologizes for his controversial opinion on Nigerian music

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade a.k.a Mr Eazi on Wednesday night sparked controversy by saying Ghanaian music has influenced Nigerian music massively. Yesterday, the ‘Skintight’ singer took to twitter to say “Ghana’s influence on present day ‘Naija sound’ cannot be over emphasized”. The statement, which many Nigerians on Twitter didn’t find funny, resulted in a major…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mr Eazi Apologizes for his controversial opinion on Nigerian music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.