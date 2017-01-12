Mr. Eazi’s Claim Of Ghanaian Influence In Nigerian Music Breaks The Internet

It all began innocently enough, with a simple assertion by the Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi on the influence of Ghanaian sound on Nigerian music. Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017 His assertion on Wednesday, led to a rash of reactions, ranging from …

The post Mr. Eazi’s Claim Of Ghanaian Influence In Nigerian Music Breaks The Internet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

