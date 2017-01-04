Pages Navigation Menu

Mrozas song wins Summer Song 2017 – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment


Mrozas song wins Summer Song 2017
The SABC Summer Song 2016/17 has been announced. The artist, who won the Summer Song Title 2017, is Mroza – a maskandi artist with his track Van Damme. The winner of the SABC Summer Song was announced at the last dance at Richard's Bay on …
