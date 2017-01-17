Pages Navigation Menu

MTEF: Reps query Adeosun, Udoma over late submission

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics

HOUSE of Representatives, yesterday, queried the Minister of Finance, Mrs.Kemi Adeosun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, UdoUdoma, over the delay in the submission of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, by the executive. The query was handed down to the ministers by the House Joint Committee on […]

