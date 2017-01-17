MTEF: Reps query Adeosun, Udoma over late submission

HOUSE of Representatives, yesterday, queried the Minister of Finance, Mrs.Kemi Adeosun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, UdoUdoma, over the delay in the submission of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, by the executive. The query was handed down to the ministers by the House Joint Committee on […]

The post MTEF: Reps query Adeosun, Udoma over late submission appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

