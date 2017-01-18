Pages Navigation Menu

NASS Makes Volte-face, Approves 3-year Budget Plan – Leadership Newspapers

NASS Makes Volte-face, Approves 3-year Budget Plan
The National Assembly yesterday approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) with the adjustment of the crude oil benchmark from projection $42.5 to $44.5 for the 2017 budget. LEADERSHIP …
Senate approves MTEF, increases oil price benchmark to $44.5Vanguard
N'Assembly approves MTEF, raises oil benchmark to $44.5The Punch
N/Assembly approves Buhari's N2.3tr loanDaily Trust
WorldStage –Daily Post Nigeria –Nigeria Today –The Nation Newspaper
all 16 news articles »

