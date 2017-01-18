NASS Makes Volte-face, Approves 3-year Budget Plan – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
NASS Makes Volte-face, Approves 3-year Budget Plan
Leadership Newspapers
The National Assembly yesterday approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) with the adjustment of the crude oil benchmark from projection $42.5 to $44.5 for the 2017 budget. LEADERSHIP …
