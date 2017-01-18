Pages Navigation Menu

MTEF: Senate approves N305 per Dollar, jacks up oil price to $44.5/per barrel

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday adopted the exchange rate of N305 for a US dollar, as proposed by the executive arm of government, for the 2017 fiscal year. This is even as the Senate was worried about the gap between the parallel market and the official exchange rate, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) […]

