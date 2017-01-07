MTN Makes Fresh Attempt To Reverse Court Order To Forfeit N8b In Assets – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
MTN Makes Fresh Attempt To Reverse Court Order To Forfeit N8b In Assets
SaharaReporters.com
Mobile phone provider, MTN Communications Limited, has mounted an effort to persuade Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos to reverse his ruling that the mobile telephone firm should temporarily forfeit N8 billion to the Federal …
Court orders temporary forfeiture of N8billion MTN money
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG