Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mudavadi’s crowning ‘is a plot to make him Uhuru’s running mate’ – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mudavadi's crowning 'is a plot to make him Uhuru's running mate'
The Star, Kenya
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said the crowning of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as Luhya spokesperson was meant to bring Deputy President William Ruto down. Mudavadi was installed on December 31 in Bukhungu Stadium during a function led …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.