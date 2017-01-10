Mudavadi’s crowning ‘is a plot to make him Uhuru’s running mate’ – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Mudavadi's crowning 'is a plot to make him Uhuru's running mate'
The Star, Kenya
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said the crowning of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as Luhya spokesperson was meant to bring Deputy President William Ruto down. Mudavadi was installed on December 31 in Bukhungu Stadium during a function led …
