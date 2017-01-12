@MUFCLatestNews removes editor who said Nigerians are a waste of oxygen & flesh

Earlier on today, I brought you news about Paul Bienkowski and how he blasted David Adediran pictured below. Read here if you missed it

What happened was David Adediran had approached @MUFCLatestNews for a job after he saw an advert the account published. They needed writers for their Manchester United news website.

David is a 24-year-old postgraduate who has been a huge fan of Manchester United Football Club since he was young.

On getting conditions about the job application, David had some issues and pointed them out to

@paulbienkowski, the website’s editor.

He was however shocked beyond words when Paul Bienkowski blasted him instead and said all Nigerians are a waste of oxygen and flesh. Scum country, moron!

The news has now gone viral internationally. As you read this, it’s already on Buzzfeed.

In the same vein, officials at the Manchester United news website have announced that:

Paul Bienkowski has been removed from his position as editor of MUFCLatest with immediate effect.