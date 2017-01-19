Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jail time for Pastor Mugadza as magistrate dismisses freedom bid – The Zimbabwean

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwean

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jail time for Pastor Mugadza as magistrate dismisses freedom bid
The Zimbabwean
HARARE Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu on Thursday 19 January 2017 denied bail to Remnant Pentecostal Church leader Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza, who was arrested on Monday 16 January 2017 and charged with criminal nuisance after he allegedly …
Mugabe death date predictor denied bailGold Coast Bulletin

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.