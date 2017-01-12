Police dragged into Grace’s $1,4m ring saga – NewsDay
NewsDay
Police dragged into Grace's $1,4m ring saga
NewsDay
POLICE have launched a manhunt for Lebanese diamond dealer, Jamal Ahmed, accused of swindling First Lady Grace Mugabe of $1,4 million in a botched diamond ring transaction. By XOLISANI NCUBE. Court papers filed at the High Court by the Criminal …
