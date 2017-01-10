Pages Navigation Menu

Muhoozi replaces Katumba as army chief – New Vision

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa


KFM

Muhoozi replaces Katumba as army chief
New Vision
Maj Gen David Muhoozi, the commander of the Land Forces is now the new Chief of Defence Forces, taking over from Gen Katumba Wamala. The Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Gen. Yoweri Museveni has made changes to the structures of the …
UPDF: Muhoozi in, Wamala and Kainerugaba 'out'Nigeria Today
Gen Katumba Wamala asks public to desist from army changes speculationsKFM

all 4 news articles »

