Multi-million Naira Healthcare Facility Abandoned In FCT 2 Years After Completion

Two years after completion, a fully equipped primary healthcare facility built by funds from the defunct Subsidy Re-investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) has been abandoned in Tugan Nasara near Abuja city. The facility is a huge source of worry for the community that is so in need of it. AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE (Abuja) reports.

As Nigeria battles through the pains of recession, lean public resources and higher expectations from the citizenry, a fully equipped multimillion naira health facility has been abandoned and rotting away in Tugan Nasara in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 2014.

The primary healthcare facility located about 3 kilometres from the Abuja-Zuba-Lokoja highway in Abuja Municipal Area Council is also sitting a few kilometres from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt the facility was constructed in 2014 under the Subsidy Re-investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

The project was part of the Goodluck Jonathan led federal government initiative to specifically provide Nigerians access to the benefits of savings from fuel subsidy removal.

But for the people of Tugan Nasara who hitherto celebrated the federal government’s initiative are left to swallow their joy as the fully equipped medical facility has been abandoned and rotting away.

The healthcare facility is the second presence of government in the community, first being the local primary school which is also in a bad shape.

Although, LEADERSHIP Weekend saw some men digging holes on the road to the community, which looks as though electricity is been planned for the people, Tugan Nasara sleeps in darkness.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that construction started in June, 2014 and was awarded to Westfield Global Construction Ltd for amount our correspondent was not privy to.

However, the contractor was said to have completed the project in December same year and was subsequently equipped with the best medical facility a PHC can have.

Since the clinic was completed, it has never been put into use, in spite of the need for such public facility in the small community of core FCT indigenes have to travel to Zuba, Gwagwalada and far away Suleja in Niger State to access healthcare.

Some of the equipment LEADERSHIP Weekend found in the four ward facility include among others: Baby Cots, beddings, operating table, scale, wheel chairs, office furniture, stretcher, syringes, gloves, maternity equipment, drugs, 10 KVA generating set, standard borehole and several others valued at millions of naira.

The facility also has quarters for staff, well fenced but all have been taken over by dust and bushes.

Our correspondent was told that thieves have started carting away some of the equipment as the water pumping machine for the borehole has been stolen.

The security man at the facility told our correspondent that he has not been paid salary for over a year. A cow belonging to the security man was seen tied to a tree and grazing.

For the residents of Tugan Nasara, it is heart breaking to see the much needed medical facility rot way while children of the community die of typhoid fever, malaria, measles, convulsion, diarrhoea, malnutrition and deaths from complicated labour among others.

Also losing five women between 2015 and 2016 to child birth complications is too heavy to bear for the people of Tugan Nasara knowing full well that a medical facility is wasting away just at their backyard.

For Ali Musa, it is heart breaking to see that at this crucial moment that Nigeria is going through serious economic pain, a fully equipped clinic is left to rot away right in the FCT.

“We have children dying here frequently from preventable diseases but cannot access quality medical care even though we have a fully equipped clinic in our midst, it is very sad”, he lamented.

Another resident, Mallam Abubakar Jagi did not hide his frustrations over the abandonment of the healthcare centre. He lamented that government has no genuine excuse for equipping a medical facility with tax payers’ money and then forget it for two years.

“That is the most unserious and unpatriotic thing to do against your citizens, some countries will jump in celebrations to achieve this level of development but here, is all about the money getting into the hands of some people and that’s all that matters”, he said.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that members of the community have made efforts at reaching the leadership of the Abuja Municipal Area Council under the last administration led by Micah Jibah, informing the administration that the clinic has been completed but has not been opened.

Their efforts at getting the attention of the government didn’t yield any result as no medical staff was assigned the facility.

Similar efforts were also made by the community at reaching the current chairman of the council, Abdullahi Candido, who is relatively new on the saddle. But more than 100 days into the life of the administration, the primary healthcare centre at Tugan Nasara is still an eye sore.

Some medical experts who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend over the continued abandonment of sensitive medical equipment in a dusty environment, warned that the government is playing with the lives of the people.

They warned that some of the drugs and syringes left unused have a lifespans and could be of great risk if not used after a long time. ‘Eventually when used on patients, could risk their lives as some may have reached their expiry date’, they warned.

Some were of the view that the some of the projects executed under the SURE-P funds were just to allow some friends and cronies of the last federal government at creating opportunities to make money from the programme and not actually for the good of the people.

“What does it take to post medical staff to a community as close as Tugan Nasara near the city of Abuja, this shows how unserious government officials can be sometimes.

“After spending millions of public funds in a health facility, fully equipped but no manpower to operate it while the people that badly need it are languishing is most unfair”, said Bala Dikko, a social commentator based in Abuja.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend contacted the representative of the community in AMAC, Sunday Biko who is the Councillor representing Gui Ward in the area council, he said he is aware of the situation but the lack of funds to mobilise medical personnel is the challenge.

He further stated that the matter has been included in the 2017 budget summited by the council for approval.

Community leaders also told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the same excuse advanced by the Councillor has always been the response of successive administrations since the project was completed in 2014.

Efforts by our correspondent to get reaction from the contractor, Westfield Global Construction Ltd were unsuccessful as text message and e-mail sent to the company were never replied as at the time if filing this report.

Residents of the Tugan Nasara also appealed to the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello to come to their rescue by opening the medical facility to avoid further rot of vital medical equipment and drugs that are now covered with dust.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

