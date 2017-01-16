Multichoice unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host of Big Brother Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Multichoice unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host of Big Brother Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has been announced as host of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show which berths this Sunday. The show is returning after a decade of hiatus and …
