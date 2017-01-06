Multiple People Shot at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

Shots have been fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, witnesses tweeted on Friday afternoon.

NBC, citing law enforcement sources, has reported that nine people were shot and one person was killed in the attack. The shooter is reportedly in custody.

The airport tweeted that “there is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport when the shooting occurred.

Fleischer said around 1:10 p.m. EST that “all seems calm now, but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am.”

A witness to the shooting shared a graphic photo on Twitter that showed a man bleeding on the lower level of the airport.

This story is developing.

