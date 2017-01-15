Muma Gee Was Not The Breadwinner Of Our Family – Prince Eke

Actor, model and entrepreneur, Prince Oluebube Eke speaks about his career and marriage to singer, Muma Gee Was acting your childhood dream? Yes, I have always wanted to be an actor. The opportunity came up after I completed the National Youth Service Corps programme in Port Harcourt, and I started from the Rivers State …

The post Muma Gee Was Not The Breadwinner Of Our Family – Prince Eke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

