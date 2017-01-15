Muma Gee Was Not The Breadwinner Of Our Family – Prince Eke
Actor, model and entrepreneur, Prince Oluebube Eke speaks about his career and marriage to singer, Muma Gee Was acting your childhood dream? Yes, I have always wanted to be an actor. The opportunity came up after I completed the National Youth Service Corps programme in Port Harcourt, and I started from the Rivers State …
The post Muma Gee Was Not The Breadwinner Of Our Family – Prince Eke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG