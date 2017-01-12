Mumbere bail hearing to go ahead on Friday

Jailed Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has presented six sureties as is required for his bail application to be heard.

Jinja High Court judge Eva Luswata Thursday ruled that she had jurisdiction to proceed to hear the bail request, throwing out an application by the Director Of Public Prosecutions to move it to the International Crimes Division.

The judge said that until the trial on terrorism charges start, she has jurisdiction on the Mumbere case.

Mumbere is charged with about 40 counts including treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and destruction of property arising from the clashes. It was revealed soon after that Mumbere and 13 other suspects have also been committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

For Friday’s bail hearing, Mumbere sureties include five MPS from Kasese district led by the Leader of Opposition in parliament Winnie Kiiza and former Rwenzururu prime minister Constatine

Bwambale.

The other sureties are Busongora North MP William Nzoghu, Bukonzo County West MP Atkins Godfrey Katusabe, Kasese Municipality MP Centenary Franco Robert, Bukonzo County East MP Muhindo Tonny Harold.

The sureties have undertaken to bring back the king to court as and of when he is required to do so.

However a team of state attorney’s from the DPP’s office led by Alex Ojok has informed court that they have instructions to oppose the King’s bail on grounds that being an Influential person in the Kasese region, he has capacity to interfere with and frustrate the on-going police investigations within the area.

