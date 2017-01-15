Museveni appoints new CDF in army reshuffle

In a Jan 9 reshuffle in the army, President Museveni replaced Gen. Katumba Wamala as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) with Maj Gen David Muhoozi, previously Commander of Land Forces.

Wamala is now the new Minister of State for Works filling a vacuum left after Parliament’s Appointments’ committee threw out Ismail Orot while vetting the new cabinet last year. Maj Gen Wilson Mbadi is now Deputy CDF replacing Maj Gen Charles Angina who has been appointed as Deputy Commander of Operation Wealth Creation. In a surprising move, President Museveni has transferred his son from the helm of Special Forces Command and he is now Special Advisor in charge of Operations. The new Special Forces Command boss is Lt Col Don Nabaasa. Brig Peter Elwelu, the 2nd Division Commander renowned for the Kasese operation is now the UPDF commander of Land Forces. Other notable changes included Brig Okiding the outgoing UPDF contingent commander in Somalia, who was promoted to Major General and named Commander Field Artillery, Lt Col Abel Kandiho was promoted to Colonel and made the new CMI boss and Brig Mugyenyi was promoted to Major General and Commander Air Defense.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Museveni appoints new CDF in army reshuffle appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

