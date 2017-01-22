MUSIC: 2Jay ft. Durtyboy – Dance
2jay is an abuja based artiste and entrepreneur. he’s been silent for a while now in the industry but he’s back big time with this hit DANCE which FEATURES the Ayomide crooner Durtyboy.
Download & Enjoy…
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: 2Jay ft. Durtyboy – Dance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG