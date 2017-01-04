MUSIC: A.Zee – Served

New Young Nigerian rapper “A.Zee”” is about to blow your speakers with his debut single Served. The song was produced/Mixed and mastered by Midebeatz and introduces a very creative side of “A.Zee“.

Positive reviews and comments about #Served from critics and music lovers just point that A.Zee is a rapper to look out for in the coming years and proves he holds great promise. He is presently not signed to any record label.

He is a rapper to watch out for in 2017 as he is planning something different and amazing for the world.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Served-Produced-by-Midebeatz-A.Zee_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

