MUSIC: A.Zee – Served
New Young Nigerian rapper “A.Zee”” is about to blow your speakers with his debut single Served. The song was produced/Mixed and mastered by Midebeatz and introduces a very creative side of “A.Zee“.
Positive reviews and comments about #Served from critics and music lovers just point that A.Zee is a rapper to look out for in the coming years and proves he holds great promise. He is presently not signed to any record label.
He is a rapper to watch out for in 2017 as he is planning something different and amazing for the world.
