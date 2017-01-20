Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Ade Ft. Boybreed – Yawa

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off the block & celebrating his birthday today, checkout ADE’s debut single, on this he features the raved music group ‘BoyBreed’. ‘YAWA’ was produced by Rage, mixed & mastered by Swaps!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ade Ft. Boybreed – Yawa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.