MUSIC: Aimskid – Koloba (Remix)
360Nobs.com
MUSIC: Aimskid – Koloba (Remix)
Ayo Fagbemi jnr (born May 19 1995), better known by his stage name Aimskid (sometimes stylised as Mr. Abasu), is a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter and performer. He started his musical career at age 13, releasing a collaborative album titled …
