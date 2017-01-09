MUSIC: Aimskid – Koloba (Remix)

Ayo Fagbemi jnr (born May 19 1995), better known by his stage name Aimskid (sometimes stylised as Mr. Abasu), is a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter and performer. He started his musical career at age 13, releasing a collaborative album titled “Road to Success” in (2015). In 2016, he signed a record deal with Adex’s imprint Legend Empire Entertainment. He rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the song “ABASU” from his debut studio album, Road to Success (2015). “Natural Talent”, “Maniru”, “ina Ruwan ka”, & “Wasa” were also released as singles from the Road to Success album.

In addition to his solo work, Aimskid has collaborated with several artists and Music Producers.

In October 2016 He was ranked 2nd on Arewa Entertainment 2016 list of the Top 10 trending Music Videos in the North, with the Video “ABASU” Also In December 2016, Aimskid was Pronounced the Youngest musician from Northern Nigeria to have earned over 30 Thousand followers on Twitter in just few months.

Listen, Download and Enjoy:



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Koloba-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

