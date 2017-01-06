MUSIC: Alasa Poronto – Ebelebe (Prod. Surface)
Alasa Poronto a household name in the Nigeria Entertainment industry under Outtanational music label imprint drops his first official single for the year 2017 titled “Ebelebe”.
This new masterpiece “Ebelebe” will stimulate your nerves until you move your feet at first listen and is unquestionably a stage in front of the tide. Produced by Surface.
