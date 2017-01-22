MUSIC: Alphi Lexy – Mr Bartender
Alphi Lexy starts 2017 with this fresh sound Bartender. If you ask me, this is a very beautiful rap song with some afro fusion. This is such a lovely tune, one every music fan will enjoy.
One good thing about the song is the standout and not cliche.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Alphi Lexy – Mr Bartender appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG