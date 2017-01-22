MUSIC: Alphi Lexy – Mr Bartender

Alphi Lexy starts 2017 with this fresh sound Bartender. If you ask me, this is a very beautiful rap song with some afro fusion. This is such a lovely tune, one every music fan will enjoy.

One good thing about the song is the standout and not cliche.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Alphi-Lexy-Mr-Bartender.mp3

