MUSIC: Ante – Amaka Amaka (Prod. Dr. Bin)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Afro-Pop singer and Antiviruz Music Boss – ANTE opens his account for the year by delivering a melodious Dr. Bin-produced cut dubbed “Amaka Amaka”.

“Amaka Amaka” is a sweet number with blend of English and Yoruba that talks about love, romance and all the good things a relationship has to offer. It which shows another side to this extremely talented superstar and also shows clearly that ANTE means business this year.

Watch out for more ANTE projects in 2017 and beyond.



