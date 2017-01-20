Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Bee blaq – Calabak

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

AFRO/HIP-HOP artiste Enemor obinna bright a.k.a bee blaq, hails from awka north in Anambra state. He’s 7th child in the family of 9, and he started singing at the age of 7 @ st Andrews church as a teenager.
Graduated from Ebonyi state University where he studied economics

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A song that’s talks about the beauty of a woman and how influential it can be.
This is his first online promoted song and it’s of no doubt the song is worth the download as you will surely dance to this tune like never before.. Produced by 2NA.

ENJOY!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Bee blaq – Calabak appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.