MUSIC: Bee blaq – Calabak

AFRO/HIP-HOP artiste Enemor obinna bright a.k.a bee blaq, hails from awka north in Anambra state. He’s 7th child in the family of 9, and he started singing at the age of 7 @ st Andrews church as a teenager.

Graduated from Ebonyi state University where he studied economics

A song that’s talks about the beauty of a woman and how influential it can be.

This is his first online promoted song and it’s of no doubt the song is worth the download as you will surely dance to this tune like never before.. Produced by 2NA.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Bee_blaq_calabak.mp3

