MUSIC: Blaze-Z ft. BSE – Ketse Ketse
Super Producer Blaze-Z Xclusive’s drops this new tune titled “Ketse Ketse” a swain action word meaning celebrate or dance.
The super producer announced earlier that the tune is going to be followed up with two free instrumentals, cop this fresh tune before the official release of the instrumentals. Definite hit!. Stream/Buy on MusicPlus
