MUSIC: Blaze-Z ft. BSE – Ketse Ketse

Super Producer Blaze-Z Xclusive’s drops this new tune titled “Ketse Ketse” a swain action word meaning celebrate or dance.

The super producer announced earlier that the tune is going to be followed up with two free instrumentals, cop this fresh tune before the official release of the instrumentals. Definite hit!. Stream/Buy on MusicPlus

Download and Enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Blaze-Z-ft.-BSE-Ketse-Ketse.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Blaze-Z ft. BSE – Ketse Ketse appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

