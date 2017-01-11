MUSIC: Blazer – Peace

In a world filled with crisis and hardship, an award winning act who goes by the name blazer released a shocking hit to the industry, the super talented artist who never fails to deliver quality music to his fans has certainly raised the bar with this one PEACE with some talented artist like kozy,2BlAC, FLOXY YATOKAZE I.C k2 N SOULS,MC BRUNO TOMSZ and peace ambassador HAMEED in the same song”what a song.

A classic production work by SOMIK BLAZER is a graduate of the prestigious Madonna University with numerous awards to his name which include Best Performing Act at the Cenacle Awards 2015. He is a talented dancer , A SINGER AND RAPPER thrilling the audience on every stage he has performed. He is certainly an artist to be on the look out for.

The young act did a joint which is much what the country needed at the current situation… We hope the message get across all part of the country and let’s unite to make our dear country Nigeria better again. Sit back, relax and enjoy the content of the song, and also share…

Listen/Download Mp3 of Peace by Blazer .





https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Blazer-Peace.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

