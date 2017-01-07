Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Blessey Krynz – No Delay

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Blessey Krynz releases his first official single “No Delay”. His Versatility to combine the Afro Beat and R’n’B genre of music makes him an act to watch out for.

His genre is full of Versatility and Difference as it catches the listeners attention cos it’s worth embracing.

ENJOY!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

