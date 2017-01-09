MUSIC: Brili – Ada

Echem Edwin Azubuike artistically known as Brili is out with another happy vibe tune titled ‘Ada’.

Feel the local vibes on this “Showboi” Produced single which is set to take over your playlist. Song Mixed & Mastered by Jaystunt.

Listen & Enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ADA-Brili.mp3

