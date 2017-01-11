MUSIC: Chad x George Avakian – Don Julio
South African music imprint Contra Banned, divulges the wavy Tequila inspired joint “Don Julio” by Chad alongside George Avakian.
Chad formerly was known as ‘Chad Da Don‘ in 2015 released the critically acclaimed tune “Pad & Pen” which featured previous label mate “Cassper Nyovest”. Since then, he has shown nothing but consistency with his deliveries and releases.
Today, he collaborates with George Avakian, with Tequila as their point of view.
Check on the wavy tune “Don Julio” by Chad x George Avakian, and share your thoughts below
