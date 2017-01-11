Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Chad x George Avakian – Don Julio

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

South African music imprint Contra Banned, divulges the wavy Tequila inspired joint “Don Julio” by Chad alongside George Avakian.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chad formerly was known as ‘Chad Da Don‘ in 2015 released the critically acclaimed tune “Pad & Pen” which featured previous label mate “Cassper Nyovest”. Since then, he has shown nothing but consistency with his deliveries and releases.

Today, he collaborates with George Avakian, with Tequila as their point of view.

Check on the wavy tune “Don Julio” by Chad x George Avakian, and share your thoughts below


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Chad x George Avakian – Don Julio appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.