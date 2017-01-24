MUSIC: Climax Jay – Tun Gbe (Mad Over You Cover)

Climax Jay a.k.a Melody Boi is here with a lovely twist to the master piece by Runtown “mad over you”

The sensational singer displayed some awesome vocals on the instrumental and serenades your soul with lovely harmony.

With his Original Song “DoReMi” produced by Dj Coublon spreading like wild fire, This cover tells you that this young lad is gifted and unique.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Climax Jay – Tun Gbe (Mad Over You Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

