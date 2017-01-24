Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Climax Jay – Tun Gbe (Mad Over You Cover)

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Climax Jay a.k.a Melody Boi is here with a lovely twist to the  master piece by Runtown “mad over you”

The sensational singer displayed some awesome vocals on the instrumental and serenades your soul with lovely harmony.
With his Original Song “DoReMi” produced by Dj Coublon spreading like wild fire, This cover tells you that this young lad is gifted and unique.

