MUSIC: Cnik Ree – I Get Ability

Cnik Ree is a super talented singer who has gained quite a popularity in diaspora Belgium with his craft, He returned back to Nigeria in 2015 and dropped a song titled ” Turn Around ” ft Skales, that song and the video endeared him to a lot of music lovers. Cnik Ree promised a take over in the Nigerian music industry when he returned, and I GET ABILITY is just that song that shows he isn’t playing around. The song was produced by the talented producer BALLZ. It’s a great song with great potentials, take a listen and follow Cnik Ree, who is presently touring in Europe, on all social media platforms.
