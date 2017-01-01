Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Cnik Ree – I Get Ability

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Cnik Ree is a super talented singer who has gained quite a popularity in diaspora Belgium with his craft, He returned back to Nigeria in 2015 and dropped a song titled ” Turn Around ” ft Skales, that song and the video endeared him to a lot of music lovers. Cnik Ree promised a take over in the Nigerian music industry when he returned, and I GET ABILITY is just that song that shows he isn’t playing around. The song was produced by the talented producer BALLZ. It’s a great song with great potentials, take a listen and follow Cnik Ree, who is presently touring in Europe, on all social media platforms.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

MUSIC: Cnik Ree – I Get Ability

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

