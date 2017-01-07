MUSIC: Da Boomsha – OLM

Rapsodee Da Boomsha is a TV Show Host, Radio Presenter and Performing Artiste with a flair for writing.

His literary and musical works are known as ‘The Boomsha Kreatives’ include the ‘Rebel Muzik Mixtape” Vol 1 & 2, “Mavrixx EP”, as well as the #BoomshaDiaries.

His stories and songs deal with contemporary issues and influence public opinion especially within members of the urban christian community.

Check out his latest offering OLM below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DaBoomsha-OLM.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Da Boomsha – OLM appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

