MUSIC: Da Boomsha – OLM
Rapsodee Da Boomsha is a TV Show Host, Radio Presenter and Performing Artiste with a flair for writing.
His literary and musical works are known as ‘The Boomsha Kreatives’ include the ‘Rebel Muzik Mixtape” Vol 1 & 2, “Mavrixx EP”, as well as the #BoomshaDiaries.
His stories and songs deal with contemporary issues and influence public opinion especially within members of the urban christian community.
Check out his latest offering OLM below.
