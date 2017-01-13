Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: D€9 – Ijeoma | Water no get Enemy

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music

D€9’s popularity grows with an amazing speed, and this is due to the great music he delivers, such as “Water no get Enemy” a remembrance and a tribute to Fela Kuti, who has made an impact on modern music and “Ijeoma” a hit jam which has gone viral with major airplay on radio stations across the country.

The super talented Nigerian songwriter, producer and artiste takes the music game up a notch with this groovy tune which showcases his creativity.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 


