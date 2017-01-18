MUSIC: D’Hanks – Throne

Peep new music from fast rising act D’Hanks, titled Throne, the joint serves as a follow-up for his previously released tune dubbed “Glory”; which featured Erigga.

Listen to Throne below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DHanks-Throne.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: D’Hanks – Throne appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

