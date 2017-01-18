Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: D’Hanks – Throne

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Peep new music from fast rising act D’Hanks, titled Throne, the joint serves as a follow-up for his previously released tune dubbed “Glory”; which featured Erigga.

Listen to Throne below.


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

