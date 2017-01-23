MUSIC: DJ Richy ft Cruso – Soft Soft

Off the stables of TOP HIT ENTERTAINMENT, Anticipate a new track by DJ Richy featuring Cruso titled “Soft Soft”.

As we all know, Deejay Richy is an Award Winning Port Harcourt based Disk jockey and also the CEO of Top Hit Entertainment.The vocals on “Soft Soft” was delivered by

The vocals on “Soft Soft” was delivered by Cruso who gave the song a a better blend and melody making it a groovy song that makes u wanna nod ur heads.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Soft-Soft.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

