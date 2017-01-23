MUSIC: DJ Richy ft Cruso – Soft Soft
Off the stables of TOP HIT ENTERTAINMENT, Anticipate a new track by DJ Richy featuring Cruso titled “Soft Soft”.
As we all know, Deejay Richy is an Award Winning Port Harcourt based Disk jockey and also the CEO of Top Hit Entertainment.The vocals on “Soft Soft” was delivered by
The vocals on “Soft Soft” was delivered by Cruso who gave the song a a better blend and melody making it a groovy song that makes u wanna nod ur heads.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: DJ Richy ft Cruso – Soft Soft appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG