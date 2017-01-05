MUSIC: Dj Trynot x Dansinzu x Highfamous x Emrass – She Don’t Know

LMB Records presents a brand new single to start the New Year by Dj Trynot aka Jiggaman x Dansinzu x Highfamous x Emrass titled “She Don’t Know”.

Produced by Ogidan.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/She-dont-Know.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Dj Trynot x Dansinzu x Highfamous x Emrass – She Don’t Know appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

