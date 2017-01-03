MUSIC: DJ Young Money x SleamNicco – Mama Africa

The most anticipated song in 2017 finally premieres. Fresh from K-Nation Entertainment is this awe-inspiring song that highlights the beauty and good qualities of every African Woman.

Youngest DJ in West Africa, 10-year-old DJ Young Money feature his Label-mate SleamNicco to doing justice to this highly rated song titled MAMA AFRICA. The song which was produced by prolific Produce Succi, has fast gain popular grounds in Kenya and Tanzania.

The song is a Grooving Inspirational song that advocate for respect and honor towards all Women Globally.

Download & Listen to MAMA…

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DJ-Young-Money-x-SleamNicco-Mama-Africa.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

