MUSIC: Dot G – Leso Leso

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Sequel to Shaka Dance remix ft. Skales, Dot G decides to bank on the season of love, the season of joy to give us Leso Leso, a unique love song.

As much as the song is for lovers, it is also a song for everybody. Ibadan-born Dot G ends the year on a high, obviously 2017 is going to be lit.

This is one song that should be on every Playlist. The video drops early in the year 2017.

