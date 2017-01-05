MUSIC: Dot G – Leso Leso
Sequel to Shaka Dance remix ft. Skales, Dot G decides to bank on the season of love, the season of joy to give us Leso Leso, a unique love song.
As much as the song is for lovers, it is also a song for everybody. Ibadan-born Dot G ends the year on a high, obviously 2017 is going to be lit.
This is one song that should be on every Playlist. The video drops early in the year 2017.
