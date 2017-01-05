MUSIC: Dot G – Leso Leso

Sequel to Shaka Dance remix ft. Skales, Dot G decides to bank on the season of love, the season of joy to give us Leso Leso, a unique love song.

As much as the song is for lovers, it is also a song for everybody. Ibadan-born Dot G ends the year on a high, obviously 2017 is going to be lit.

This is one song that should be on every Playlist. The video drops early in the year 2017.

Kindly Download and enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Leso-Leso-107-bpm.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

