Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Double M – Haka Nake

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the Single “Jarimi” Double m is here with another Hausa Boom Bap titled HakaNake (that’s  how i am) from the home of a brave came with a

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

rave and crave to satisfy your Hunger for Hip Hop from the stables of M entertainment…hook up with him @doublem_raphabalist



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Double M – Haka Nake appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.