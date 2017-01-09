MUSIC: Double M – Haka Nake
After the Single “Jarimi” Double m is here with another Hausa Boom Bap titled HakaNake (that’s how i am) from the home of a brave came with a
rave and crave to satisfy your Hunger for Hip Hop from the stables of M entertainment…hook up with him @doublem_raphabalist
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Double M – Haka Nake appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG