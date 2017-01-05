MUSIC: Dr Bone – Lindelani ft. Eva Alordiah

South African hip-hop prodigy teams up with “The 1960” chick – Eva Alordiah, for the title track of his album Lindelani. The tune is a heartfelt Rhythm and Poetry joint as both acts bring not just their A-games but HEART …exactly what art is ’bout.

“squashed in my small world like a broke man” “take a trip down memory lane let the music take the plane let is all flow in you vain” Dr Bone raps while Eva takes over with hard but honest lines like she always does.

Personally this my favourite tune so far in 2017.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Dr-Bone-Lindelani.mp3

