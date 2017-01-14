MUSIC: Drake x Wizkid – Come Closer [Unreleased]
Here’s an unofficial release of another Drake and Wizkid collaboration after the chart-topping One Dance. This one’s titled Come Closer.
Just as we imagined, the tune’s laced with a feel good dancehall vibe, and also see’s churning out sweet melodies. This right here is a sizzling tune.
I’m so hyped right now; the 6 god – Drake and Wizkid on another tune!
Although the song sounds very much unfinished, it’s wavy, and the original version is worth the wait.
Listen to Come Closer by Wizkid & Drake below and let us know your thoughts.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Drake x Wizkid – Come Closer [Unreleased] appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG