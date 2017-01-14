MUSIC: Drake x Wizkid – Come Closer [Unreleased]

Here’s an unofficial release of another Drake and Wizkid collaboration after the chart-topping One Dance. This one’s titled Come Closer.

Just as we imagined, the tune’s laced with a feel good dancehall vibe, and also see’s churning out sweet melodies. This right here is a sizzling tune.

I’m so hyped right now; the 6 god – Drake and Wizkid on another tune!

Although the song sounds very much unfinished, it’s wavy, and the original version is worth the wait.

Listen to Come Closer by Wizkid & Drake below and let us know your thoughts.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Drake-X-Wizkid-Come-Closer.mp3

