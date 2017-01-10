Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Drey Beatz ft. Sound Sultan x Blaq Prince – Kevwe

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Drey Beatz kick-starts 2017 with a new single titled “Kevwe“. The song – featuring Blaq Prince and Sound Sultan – is the lead single off the “Road To Mega Mind” EP billed to drop this year. The EP itself is a prelude to the “Mega Mind” album.

In the words of Drey Beatz, “As we look forward to the new year full of expectations, it’s only right that we thank God for His grace and love all through 2016, trusting Him alone to make 2017 a better year for us“.

Listen and Enjoy!



