MUSIC: Drey Beatz ft. Sound Sultan x Blaq Prince – Kevwe

Drey Beatz kick-starts 2017 with a new single titled “Kevwe“. The song – featuring Blaq Prince and Sound Sultan – is the lead single off the “Road To Mega Mind” EP billed to drop this year. The EP itself is a prelude to the “Mega Mind” album.

In the words of Drey Beatz, “As we look forward to the new year full of expectations, it’s only right that we thank God for His grace and love all through 2016, trusting Him alone to make 2017 a better year for us“.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Drey-Beatz-Kevwe-ft.-Sound-Sultan-x-Blaq-Prince.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

