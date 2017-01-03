MUSIC: E Bilz – Massive

After hiatus from the music scene, the self-acclaimed Mr Gbajumo popularly known as E bilz drops this massive high life tune titled “MASSIVE” for the celebration of the new year season. This one is certified to make you move.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/EBILZ_MASSIVE.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: E Bilz – Massive appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

