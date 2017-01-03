MUSIC: E Bilz – Massive
After hiatus from the music scene, the self-acclaimed Mr Gbajumo popularly known as E bilz drops this massive high life tune titled “MASSIVE” for the celebration of the new year season. This one is certified to make you move.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: E Bilz – Massive appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG