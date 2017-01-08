MUSIC: E-Zone – Acharu (Prod. By Otyno)
After the Release of His Dope Hit & video “What Is the Matter” 2016, E-ZONE Re-surfaces with this intriguing love Tune Inspired by the love he has for His woman “ACHARU”.
Franzinni Media presents E-zone new single Titled “ACHARU”. He expresses his un-dying feelings on a recently Released freebeat laced by Otyno. Song Mixed and Mastered by E-zone.
This would definitely be a listeners favourite.
Download and ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: E-Zone – Acharu (Prod. By Otyno) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG