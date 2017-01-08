MUSIC: E-Zone – Acharu (Prod. By Otyno)

After the Release of His Dope Hit & video “What Is the Matter” 2016, E-ZONE Re-surfaces with this intriguing love Tune Inspired by the love he has for His woman “ACHARU”.

Franzinni Media presents E-zone new single Titled “ACHARU”. He expresses his un-dying feelings on a recently Released freebeat laced by Otyno. Song Mixed and Mastered by E-zone.

This would definitely be a listeners favourite.

Download and ENJOY!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/E-Zone-Acharu-Prod.-By-Otyno.mp3

