MUSIC: Eempey Slicker – She Owes Me Ft. Weatherman

Eempey Slicker and Weatherman brings to you a new fever of afro music. Weatherman who is affiliated with the heavy hitter out of Nigeria, Timaya, and also know for working with one of the best out of Nigeria, Bracket, which he collaborated with in 2015 on a record call Oganiru. Eempey Slicker who is known for collaborating with soca hit maker out of his home town St Lucia, Ricky T, on their hit record Freaky Girls, which was one of the number one songs out of St Lucia Carnival 2016. Eempey Slicker who resides in New York City, is known as a fusion artist, adding his taste of Hip Hop to different genres. With that said they bring to you She Owe’s Me (Debtor).

A story about a woman who demands money from them and refuses to give them the time and love that they are asking for. Weatherman on the hook and second verse singing in his native language, Ibu. And Eempey Slicker on the first and third verse, bring the story to you with a rap flow.

Performed by Eempey Slicker X Weatherman

Written by Miguel “Eempey Slicker” Paul & Okonji Fred “Weatherman” Jebosah

Produced by Omoloye Abayomi Anthony (Tony Y)

Recorded by Robert Anselm of Esquire Studios

Mix and Mastered by Malcolm Hill

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Eempey-Slicker-X-Weatherman-She-owes-me.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Eempey Slicker – She Owes Me Ft. Weatherman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

