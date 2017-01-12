MUSIC: Ellyman – Your Matter

Ellyman is starting 2017 with a smile.

In December 2016, the IMO Recording artiste, Ellyman gave his fans a reason to smile. With his latest cut he flips a new single, a positive affirmation-filled smash for the new year.

After unleashing the music video for “Got The Money” in November last year, not leaving anything out he continues to rise to the occasion.

Ellyman’s journey to stardom is one among many, he makes music that demand much needed recognition.

Ogbu wants to talk about “Your Matter”, the latest release follows a slew of drops released last year, including “O’Africa” and “Got The Money”. All of this is leading up to something.

Listen to “Your Matter” Ellyman’s new release.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ellyman-your-matter.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ellyman – Your Matter appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

